IDOH To Offer Pfizer Booster Shots, Following FDA, CDC Guidance

The Indiana Department of Health announced Friday Pfizer booster shots of the COVID-19 vaccine are now available for certain groups of Hoosiers.

This follows new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention after an expansion of Pfizer's emergency use authorization for booster shots by the Food and Drug Administration.

Previously, the FDA and CDC had approved third doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for immunocompromised Hoosiers, which became available in late August.

The booster shot is for Hoosiers who received their second Pfizer vaccine dose at least six months ago. People who received the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines are not currently eligible for booster shots.

The new guidance says individuals 65 and older, residents of long-term care facilities, and people 50 to 64 with underlying health conditions should get a booster shot.

The CDC’s guidance also suggests groups of people who may get a booster dose, based on individual benefits and risk. Those are people 18 to 49 with underlying health conditions and those 18 to 64 at higher risk for COVID-19 exposure due to what the CDC calls “occupational or institutional risk.”

A CDC advisory panel had recommended Thursday people 65 and older and those with underlying health conditions get the booster shot. But CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky added the recommendation for “occupational or institutional risk” – health care workers or others that have a job that puts them at increased risk of being exposed to the virus.

The Indiana Department of Health said individuals should bring their vaccination card to their appointment to make sure the booster dose is added.

To find a site with Pfizer vaccines and sign up for a booster dose, go to OurShot.IN.gov or call 211. Pfizer vaccine sites on the state’s map are designated as PVAX.

After arriving at a clinic, Hoosiers will be asked to attest that they meet the eligibility requirements.

Contact Lauren at lchapman@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @laurenechapman_.