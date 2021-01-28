Illinois Attorney General On Abolishing Cash Bail In The State

Illinois is on the verge of becoming the first state to abolish cash bail after lawmakers passed a bevy of criminal justice reforms earlier this month.

Proponents of that change say it will help end the criminalization of poverty, specifically the practice of jailing people accused of non-violent crimes until their trial because they cannot afford bail. But law enforcement agencies say it will put the public at risk.

Both the Illinois Senate and House of Representatives have approved the bill, but it awaits the signature of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

