Immunologist Working On Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine Shares New Data On Effectiveness

There is more promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front with Johnson & Johnson announcing it has found its coronavirus vaccine to be 66% effective in preventing moderate to severe disease.

If the one-shot vaccine is approved by the Food and Drug Administration, it could help with some of the challenges of vaccine distribution as early as February.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Dr. Dan Barouch, director of the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, which has been collaborating with Johnson & Johnson on vaccine development.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

