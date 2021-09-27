Improving Quality of Life for the African American Community

Listen to the show here.

Today we learn about an initiative to address issues that affect the African American community in Marion County, from housing to mental health.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Tony Mason

President and CEO, Indianapolis Urban League

Willis Bright

Chair, African American Coalition of Indianapolis; Co-Director, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative

Debbie Evans

Former Managing Principal, Engaging Solutions

Marshawn Wolley

Consultant, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative; President and CEO, Black Onyx Management

Karlin Tichenor

Director of Operations, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative