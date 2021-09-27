Improving Quality of Life for the African American Community

By All IN 8 minutes ago
  • Jon Ball/Flickr

Today we learn about an initiative to address issues that affect the African American community in Marion County, from housing to mental health.

Produced by Micah Yason.

Guests:

Tony Mason
President and CEO, Indianapolis Urban League

Willis Bright
Chair, African American Coalition of Indianapolis; Co-Director, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative

Debbie Evans
Former Managing Principal, Engaging Solutions

Marshawn Wolley
Consultant, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative; President and CEO, Black Onyx Management

Karlin Tichenor
Director of Operations, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative

Tags: 
ALL IN