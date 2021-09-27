Improving Quality of Life for the African American Community

Today we learn about an initiative to address issues that affect the African American community in Marion County, from housing to mental health.
Produced by Micah Yason.
Guests:
Tony Mason
President and CEO, Indianapolis Urban League
Willis Bright
Chair, African American Coalition of Indianapolis; Co-Director, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative
Debbie Evans
Former Managing Principal, Engaging Solutions
Marshawn Wolley
Consultant, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative; President and CEO, Black Onyx Management
Karlin Tichenor
Director of Operations, Indianapolis African American Quality of Life Initiative