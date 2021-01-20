Inauguration Fashion Puts Spotlight On American Designers, Women's Suffrage

Both President Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff wore suits designed by the American fashion designer Ralph Lauren. Vice President Harris wore Christopher John Rogers and Sergio Hudson, two black designers originally from Baton Rouge, La., and South Carolina, respectively.

Jill Biden is wearing a blue coat and dress by Alexandra O'Neill, originally from Colorado, who designs for Markarian, based in New York City.

The fashion choices represent a return to elevating American-made designs, and lift up both young designers and two designers of color. Several of the women attending the inauguration — including Harris, former first lady and secretary of state Hillary Clinton and Sen. Elizabeth Warren — are donning the color purple, which is a color of the women's suffrage movement.

