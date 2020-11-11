Indiana Breaks 13th New COVID-19 Case High, Record Number Of Hospitalizations

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana broke another new record for daily reported cases of COVID-19, with more than 5,100 Wednesday. The state has reported more than 2,000 cases every day since Oct. 22.

For the 13th time since moving to Stage 5, Indiana set another one-day record for new COVID-19 cases, with 5,156. It reached 4,000 new cases for the first time Thursday, Nov. 5, and reported more than 5,000 cases on Saturday, Nov. 7.

The state’s seven-day average for cases has increased by nearly 450 percent. In that same time period, 51 counties have more than doubled their number of reported cases.

Looking at the state’s hospital census, 2,544 Hoosiers are hospitalized with the virus – the highest since the Indiana State Department of Health began releasing that data, and an increase of more than 200 from the previous day.

In the last seven days, ISDH has reported more than 32,000 new cases and 288 new confirmed deaths.

Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new restrictions Wednesday for counties with community spread. Those will go into effect over the weekend.

