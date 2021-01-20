Indiana Crosses 9,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Deaths, Sees Slight Slow Down In Pace

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

More than 62 percent of the state’s total deaths have been reported since Indiana moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan on Sept. 26.

State health officials say there are an additional 374 suspected COVID-19 deaths – where a test wasn’t administered but health care professionals believe the person had the virus.

With Tuesday’s new data from the Indiana Department of Health, Jan. 4 became the first day in 2021 to surpass 90 confirmed COVID-19 deaths with 92. It's the second-highest single-day record, following only Dec. 11 with 97 confirmed deaths. April’s single day record was 50.

The rate of newly reported deaths has seen a slight slow down since its exponential climb. The state averaged more than 53 deaths per day in November and 76 deaths in December. So far, January’s daily average is hovering around 51 deaths per day, which is still about five times the average of September.

Four Indiana counties reported more than 40 deaths in the last 18 days – Marion, Allen, Lake and Johnson counties. Five counties reported no deaths since the last milestone – Blackford, Ohio, Switzerland and Warren counties.

The state reported 361 deaths in the last week.

