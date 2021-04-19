Indiana Expanding Medicaid Coverage To New Mothers 12 Months Postpartum

Hoosier mothers will be able to stay on Medicaid for up to 12 months after giving birth under a new coverage expansion.

Medicaid coverage for Hoosier women during their pregnancy typically lasts until 60 days after they give birth. But the American Rescue Plan – the most recent federal COVID-19 relief package – allowed states to expand that coverage until 12 months postpartum.

During the ongoing federal public health emergency, no coverage can be discontinued, which means new mothers can stay on Medicaid beyond the 60-day limit now – as long as the health emergency declaration is in place.

Beyond that, Indiana’s permanent coverage expansion will officially take effect April 2022.

The state doesn’t need legislative approval for the change, although celebratory statements came in from several lawmakers. Sen. Jean Breaux (D-Indianapolis), who had urged the governor to take this step, said the coverage expansion will save lives.

