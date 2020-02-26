Indiana Joins Multi-State Investigation Into Juul Labs

Indiana’s attorney general announced Tuesday the state is joining a 39-state coalition to investigate Juul Labs – manufacturer behind a popular brand of small e-cigarette devices.

Attorney General Curtis Hill says the investigation will look into the company’s marketing practices and safety claims. It will also review whether the company has attempted to market tobacco products to children.

“Vaping poses significant health concerns, and it’s intended only as an alternative to smoking tobacco,” Hill said in a press release. “Young Hoosiers need to be aware of these risks. We must encourage them to avoid these products, which should only be aimed at adults who want to quit smoking cigarettes and other tobacco products.”

Hill isn’t the first to raise these concerns, the Food and Drug Administration sent a warning letter to Juul Labs last year.

Recent Centers for Disease Control data shows 1 in 4 high school students have used an e-cigarette in the past 30 days. The use among teens has skyrocketed from just 1.5 percent in 2011.