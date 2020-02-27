Indiana Pays Out $182,000 Over 2016 Abortion Lawsuit

By Brandon Smith

The state of Indiana will pay more than $180,000 in attorneys fees after one of several legal battles over an anti-abortion law wrapped up.

That adds to a growing amount the state has been racking up over the last decade.

A 2016 law banned abortions performed because of a fetus’s characteristics – like gender, race or disability. It also required medical facilities to bury or cremate fetal remains. A lawsuit over that measure lasted until the middle of 2019, when the U.S. Supreme Court struck down the first provision while upholding the second.

Since the case was resolved, a federal court recently settled the legal fees that resulted. And the state was ordered to pay $182,000 to the ACLU and Planned Parenthood.

Since 2011, Indiana has paid out nearly $3 million because of losses in court over anti-abortion laws.

