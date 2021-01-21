Indiana Releases 2020 Graduation Rates, Numbers Steady Despite Pandemic Disruption

Indiana's high school graduation rate held steady in 2020, according to new data from the State Department of Education.

For some student groups, the percentage of high school graduates increased compared to 2019, despite spring disruptions caused by COVID-19.

2020 data shows schools graduated a higher percentage of English Language and special education students, at 86 percent and 77 percent respectively. The percentage of students on free or reduced price meals who graduated also went up, reaching 86 percent.

Indiana charter schools also graduated a higher percentage of students in 2020 compared to 2019, with an increase of about 4 percentage points.

Overall, the state's 2020 graduation rate landed at roughly 87 percent, about the same as the year before. That translates to about 69,441 students who graduated from public schools during the pandemic.

