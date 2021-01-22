Indiana Sees Slow Down In COVID-19 Cases, Testing As It Surpasses 600,000

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana surpassed 600,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. While the state’s daily case count has slowed down, so has its testing.

Indiana reported its most recent 100,000 new COVID-19 cases in 23 days, slowing down the pace slightly, compared to the previous two months.

January has averaged nearly 1,500 fewer cases per day than November or December. But it has also averaged nearly 4,000 fewer tests per day than December and more than 7,000 fewer tests than November.

The state has only reported five days in January with more than 6,000 cases.

In the last 23 days, only two counties reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases – Ohio and Newtown counties.

More populous counties accounted for a greater share of new cases. Five reported more than 4,000 new cases – Marion, Lake, Hamilton, Allen and Vanderburgh counties. Those five counties made up 34 percent of the state’s new cases.

Taking into account population, 16 counties reported more than 200 new cases per 10,000 residents.

Of the state’s 601,937 total positive cases, 80.5 percent were reported after the state moved to Stage 5 of its reopening plan, in late September.

In the last week, the Indiana Department of Health reported more than 23,000 new cases.

