Indiana State Rep. Steve Davisson Dies At 63

Indiana State Rep. Steve Davisson (R-Salem) has died at the age of 63.

Davisson was first elected in 2010. A pharmacist, he served as vice chair on the House Public Health Committee. He had been forced to miss much of the last part of session this year while dealing with cancer.

In a statement, Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) called Davisson a "giant of a man" who "lived an extraordinary life of love, courage and service."

Gov. Eric Holcomb called him "a man of faith, family and community."

He is survived by his wife, five children and several grandchildren.

A private Republican caucus will choose his replacement within the next several weeks.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.