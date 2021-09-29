Indiana State Representatives Lehe and Gutwein Announce Retirements

Indiana State Representatives Don Lehe (R-Brookston) and Doug Gutwein (R-Francesville) both announced Tuesday that they won’t seek reelection in 2022.

Lehe, who currently represents House District 25 -- which includes parts of White, Cass, Carroll, Clinton and Tippecanoe counties -- has been a member of Indiana’s legislature since 2002. As part of the ongoing redistricting process, Lehe’s district was drawn in with Gutwein’s district, District 16. The two join a number of other Indiana lawmakers who have announced they will not be running for re-election.

Lehe said between his long tenure and the redistricting process, he felt it was a good time to retire.

“I don’t know, just a combination of things,” he said. “Felt like the time to step aside.”

Lehe said both he and Gutwein have heard from people thinking about running.

“I think there will be several, I would not be surprised, several candidates that come forward and throw their hat in the ring, so to speak,” he said.

Lehe, who chairs the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee, said serving as a state representative was “one of the greatest honors” of his life.