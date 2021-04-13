Indiana Surpasses 700,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Reports Recent Increase 

Listen to the broadcast version of this story

Indiana surpassed 700,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases Tuesday. After weeks of declining cases, the state is seeing a slow uptick.

Indiana reported its most recent 100,000 new COVID-19 cases over the course of nearly three months, slowing down its pace of new cases significantly.

However, there has been an uptick in new cases. The state averaged more than 5,500 cases per day in December, 3,750 cases per day in January, 1,200 in February and 830 in March. So far in April, the state is averaging more than 1,000 per day.

In fact, the Indiana Department of Health has only reported three days in April with fewer than 900 new cases.

Along with those new cases come an increase in hospitalizations. The seven-day average for COVID-19 hospitalizations has increased over the last 20 days by 42 percent.

More populous counties accounted for a greater share of new cases over the last three months. Four reported more than 6,000 new cases – Marion, Lake, St. Joseph, and Allen counties. Those four counties made up nearly 32 percent of the state’s new cases.

Taking into account population, seven counties reported more than 200 new cases per 10,000 residents.

In the last 82 days, four counties reported fewer than 100 new COVID-19 cases – Martin, Benton, Ohio and Union counties.

In the last week, IDOH reported more than 8,000 new cases.

