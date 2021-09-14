Indiana Surpasses 900,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, Hits Milestone In Just Four Weeks

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

The Indiana Department of Health announced Monday the state surpassed 900,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The most recent 100,000 cases were reported over the course of four weeks – a little less than half of which have been reported since Sept. 1.

From mid-April to July, Indiana averaged about 650 new cases per day, but in August, its average jumped to nearly 2,898 new cases per day. September’s average so far is just shy of 4,000 cases per day.

Indiana’s hospital census has also climbed in the last four weeks. Since the state reached its last milestone, the state’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have nearly doubled.

More populous counties accounted for a greater share of new cases. Marion, Allen, Vanderburgh, Hamilton and Lake counties reported the most new cases with more than 3,000 each.

When adjusted for population, three counties – Pike, Scott and Fountain counties – each reported more than 300 new cases per 10,000 residents.

Newton, Ohio and Union counties added the fewest, with less than than 150 new cases.

In the last week, IDOH reported 26,605 new cases and more than 150 confirmed COVID-19 deaths. The state health department also reported more than 98 percent of sampled COVID-19 cases are the more infectious delta variant.

