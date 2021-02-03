Indiana Virtual School Funding Fix Legislation Takes Next Step With House, Senate Approval

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Lawmakers in both chambers of the Indiana General Assembly have approved legislation to provide full funding for schools operating virtually during the pandemic after the Senate approved its version of the bill Tuesday.

The House approved its version of the bill last week, but only one will become law.

They both ensure full funding for schools using remote learning because of COVID-19, circumventing a 2019 law limiting funding for students learning virtually.

Under the Senate version, schools would have to file a detailed report on how they used virtual instruction, and its impact on their finances. That report would also include how many kids participated in each grade level, and how often.

The bill also requires the Indiana Department of Education to collect data on learning loss, and provide a report to the state board, governor and legislature before the end of the year.

The Senate bill passed with half a dozen Republicans voting against it. The House measure passed with just two representatives voting no.

Contact reporter Jeanie at jlindsa@iu.edu or follow her on Twitter at @jeanjeanielindz.