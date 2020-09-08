Indiana Voter Registration Deadline For 2020 Fall Election Is Oct. 5

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Hoosiers have about one month left to register to vote for the 2020 general election.

Indiana law cuts off voter registration 29 days before an election. This year, that means Hoosiers have until the end of the day on Monday, Oct. 5 to register.

They can do so at their local county clerk or election administrator’s office. People can also register online, at IndianaVoters.com. There, they can check their registration, see which candidates will be on their ballot, and apply to vote by mail.

Vote-by-mail has been the subject of controversy this year after Indiana Republicans refused to expand it to any voter who wanted to cast a ballot that way for the general election. It was expanded during the primary due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there are still about a dozen reasons you can legally vote by mail, including if you’ll be absent from the county or working the entire time polls are open on Election Day.

Hoosiers must request a vote-by-mail ballot by Oct. 22, though state officials suggest doing so – and returning the ballot – as soon as possible.

