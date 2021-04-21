Indianapolis 500 To Allow 40 Percent Capacity, Highest-Attended U.S. Sporting Event In A Year

The Indianapolis 500 will bring fans back this May after having none at last year’s race.

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway announced it will allow approximately 135,000 people to attend the race, putting the facility at 40 percent capacity.

It will be the highest-attended in-person U.S. sporting event since the start of the pandemic.

Those who attend the race will have to follow health and safety measures:

Face coverings will be required and enforced throughout the venue.

Temperature checks will be administered upon public gate entry.

There will be spacing between groups in the grandstands. In addition, spacing will be enforced throughout the venue.

Spectator viewing mounds will be closed to the general public throughout May, with no Race Day general admission tickets sold.

Frequent cleaning and sanitation processes will be in place, with hand sanitizer and washing stations readily available.

In a news release, IMS president Doug Boles said they are working with the city and state.

"The city and state have worked with us to identify the appropriate health and safety precautions so that we can successfully host a limited but very enthusiastic crowd," Boles said in the statement.

The state has been using IMS as a mass vaccination site. Officials are adding vaccination dates in May to continue to encourage Hoosiers to get vaccinated.

