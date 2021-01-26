Indiana's December Unemployment Rate Lowest In Midwest

Indiana’s unemployment rate fell to 4.3 percent in December, dropping almost a full percentage point from the month before according to numbers released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics Tuesday morning.

The data shows a surge of more than 80,000 being counted in the labor force – the number of Hoosiers who were working, or actively looking for work last month. The state also reported a 64 percent labor force participation rate.

There were significant increases in people working in Trade, Transportation and Utility sectors, while Leisure and Hospitality jobs saw losses as COVID-19 infection rates grew.

The new unemployment rate places Indiana as the best in the Midwest for December and remains much lower than the national rate of 6.7 percent.

