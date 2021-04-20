Indigenous Researcher Transforms Body Bag Into A Healing Ribbon Dress

When the Seattle Indian Health Board requested more personal protective equipment last March, they instead received a box of body bags.

The board had no use for them since they call an ambulance when someone dies at their facility, so public health researcher Abigail Echo-Hawk transformed one of the body bags into a traditional Native ribbon dress.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Echo-Hawk, a registered member of the Pawnee Nation of Oklahoma, about the impact of COVID-19 on Washington state’s Indigenous communities.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

