Individual Income Tax Payers Added To Indiana Online Tax Portal INTIME

Hoosiers who pay individual income taxes will now be able to easily file and manage their state taxes online. That’s because the Indiana Department of Revenue is set to unveil this week the third phase of its multi-year technology upgrade, the online portal known as INTIME.

There are more than 3 million Hoosiers who file individual income taxes with the state. But Department of Revenue Commissioner Bob Grennes said this latest INTIME phase won’t see as much traffic on the portal as its previous rollouts, which featured corporate and sales taxes.

“Our corporate and business customers interact with us a lot … they’re using our system either on a monthly, a quarterly, a yearly basis," Grennes said. "They’re doing a lot of transactions. Most individual taxpayers deal with us once a year.”

This phase, he said, will be particularly useful for tax professionals such as accountants, who can link their own INTIME accounts with those of their clients.

Starting Sept. 7, individual income tax payers can create an INTIME account and interact with the department online, rather than just over the phone or by mail.

“You can make those payments with INTIME. You’ll be able to see them, you’ll be able to see your filings," Grennes said. "You’ll be able to see the status of where you are.”

INTIME customers can also schedule electronic payments.

Grennes said the online portal also provides easier access to customer service. For more information on INTIME, visit the Department of Revenue's website.

