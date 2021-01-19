Inside The Last-Minute Policy Shifts Of The Trump Administration

In its final days of power, the Trump administration is making last minute policy changes on the environment, foreign policy and national security. How will these moves influence the first weeks of the Biden administration?



Karen DeYoung, senior national security correspondent and associate editor for the Washington Post. (@karendeyoung1)

Leon Panetta, former Secretary of Defense. Former director of the CIA. White House chief of staff under President Clinton from 1994 to 1997.



Abdallah Fayyad, opinion writer and editorial board member at the Boston Globe. (@abdallah_fayyad)

Matt Mendelsohn, portrait photographer.



Washington Post: “Pompeo’s last-minute actions on foreign policy will complicate Biden’s plans for a new direction” — “While President Trump and many of his top aides seem to have left the nation’s business behind, largely disappearing from view in the days since Joe Biden’s election was formalized and Trump-inspired violence erupted, one corner of the administration has moved into overdrive.”

Wall Street Journal: “Trump Weighs Many Pardons as Presidency Winds Down” — “President Trump is expected to issue as many as 100 pardons and commutations on his final day in office, but is leaning against some of the more controversial grants of clemency at the urging of his advisers, according to people familiar with the discussions.”

New York Times: “N.S.A. Installs Trump Loyalist as Top Lawyer Days Before Biden Takes Office” — “The National Security Agency is moving forward with hiring a Trump administration loyalist, the agency said on Sunday, after the acting defense secretary ordered he be made the spy agency’s top lawyer.”

Foreign Policy: “Trump Team Makes Last-Minute Moves to Box In Biden on Foreign Policy” — “In its final days of power, the Trump administration is launching a slew of major last-minute policy changes aimed at cementing its legacy and boxing in the incoming Biden administration on issues including China and Taiwan, Cuba, and the war in Yemen.”

Boston Globe: “Biden must champion a new Civil Rights Act” — “Throughout the tumultuous years of the Trump administration — throughout the controversies, the investigations, the impeachments — there has always been at least one constant: a determination to dramatically roll back civil rights.”

PBS NewsHour: “This week in the White House: Trump’s final days, pardons, Biden’s first exec. actions” — “President Donald Trump spent his final weekend in office in the White House. Reports are that he plans to leave Washington D.C. on Wednesday morning, just hours before President-elect Joe Biden takes office.”

ProPublica: “Tracking the Trump Administration’s ‘Midnight Regulations'” — “Even as President Donald Trump refuses to concede defeat, his White House and executive agencies are racing to finalize his policy priorities before President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.”

