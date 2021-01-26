Investigation Into Ex-Cop's Behavior Reveals More About The Culture Of Kansas City, Kansas, Police

As the movement for police reform and racial justice continues across the country, a new investigation into an ex-cop is shedding light on the inner workings of the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department.

The report out this month from KCUR and The Kansas City Star takes a deeper look into Roger Golubski, a former detective accused of exploiting and raping Black women to secure their testimony to close cases. Golubski worked for the department for 35 years and retired in 2010.

Today, he still faces a civil lawsuit and possibly a federal investigation — a warning that there are disturbing details of a sexual nature in this story.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Dan Margolies, senior reporter and editor at KCUR.

