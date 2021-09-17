IU Health Reports 125 Employees Leave After Refusing To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

After an unpaid two-week suspension period, which ended Tuesday, 125 IU Health employees chose not to get vaccinated and left the organization, according to an IU Health spokesperson.

The spokesperson said in an email that the 125 employees that left make up the equivalent of 61 fulltime workers.

IU Health announced in June that it would require all doctors, nurses, and other employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 1.

An IU Health spokesperson said September 2 that 97 percent of the hospital system’s more than 34,000 person staff was fully vaccinated. At that time, fewer than 300 people had been suspended.

A statement said the process of enforcing the vaccine policy wouldn’t be completed until mid-September.

The hospital currently has a suspension in place for inpatient elective procedures, the spokesperson said Thursday. The suspension will be monitored and extended as needed.