Jobless Rate Increases Slightly In May, But Labor Force Improves

Indiana’s unemployment rate ticked upwards in May to reach 4%, compared to 3.9% in April. Although the number of unemployed Hoosiers rose, so did the number of people with jobs or looking for work.

The state lost 3,600 jobs in manufacturing – but saw an increase in government, leisure and hospitality jobs.

Many of the state’s urban counties still have higher unemployment rates than the statewide rate. Counties containing Gary, Kokomo and Michigan City have well above 6% unemployment.

Indiana’s number of employed workers and labor force participation are still below pre-pandemic levels. Meanwhile, national unemployment stands at 5.8% -- well above the state’s rate.

