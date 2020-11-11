Joe Biden Names Ron Klain Chief of Staff In 2021 White House

Ron Klain, the longtime Democratic consultant, has been named President-elect Joe Biden's chief of staff, NPR's Mara Liasson confirmed Wednesday. It is one of the most prestigious White House appointments.

An alumni of the Obama-Biden administration, Klain previously served as Biden's chief of staff when he was vice president.

Biden's choice of Klain, who served as President Obama's Ebola czar, points to the Biden administration's focus on tamping down the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed at least 240,000 Americans so far.

Biden repeatedly accused President Trump of fumbling the nation's pandemic response and has vowed to lead the nation towards a scientific approach to slowing the virus' spread.

Klain worked for Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign.

