Joe Biden's Legacy In South Carolina

By editor 26 minutes ago
  • Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Winyah Indigo Society Hall in Georgetown, South Carolina. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
    View Slideshow 1 of 2
    Joe Biden speaks to guests during a campaign stop at the Winyah Indigo Society Hall in Georgetown, South Carolina. (Scott Olson/Getty Images)
  • U.S. Custom's House in South Carolina. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)
    View Slideshow 2 of 2
    U.S. Custom's House in South Carolina. (Ciku Theuri/Here & Now)

Former Vice President Joe Biden is banking on his long-running ties to South Carolina to win Saturday’s Democratic primary and gain momentum to further his presidential prospects.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks to Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) political reporter for The Post and Courier, outside of the U.S. Custom’s House, which represents one aspect of Biden’s decades-long legacy in South Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.