Joe Biden's Legacy In South Carolina

Former Vice President Joe Biden is banking on his long-running ties to South Carolina to win Saturday’s Democratic primary and gain momentum to further his presidential prospects.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks to Jamie Lovegrove (@jslovegrove) political reporter for The Post and Courier, outside of the U.S. Custom’s House, which represents one aspect of Biden’s decades-long legacy in South Carolina.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

