Journalism Industry Grapples With Rebuilding The Crime Beat

In January, the Boston Globe announced its Fresh Start Initiative, where people can ask the paper to remove them from past coverage, including crime stories.

This comes as the journalism industry as a whole wrestles with the long-term consequences of the crime beat and the disproportionate impact it can have on communities of color.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Mike Rispoli, news voices director of the Free Press, about his call for tearing down and rebuilding the crime beat.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

