Kotchakorn Voraakhom: How Can We Better Design Cities To Fight Floods?

Part 3 of the TED Radio Hour episode The Life Cycles Of Cities.

Thai landscape architect Kotchakorn Voraakhom designed a way to offset flooding in Bangkok by designing a park with underground tanks. She says her design can protect delta cities that are sinking.

About Kotchakorn Voraakhom

Kotchakorn Voraakhom is a landscape architect who founded the design firm Landprocess. She is also the founder of Porous City Network, a social enterprise working to solve urban environmental problems and increase urban resilience across Southeast Asia by aiding, engaging and educating climate-vulnerable communities about productive landscape design.

Voraakhom also works as a design consultant for the Bangkok250, a major redevelopment project for the city's 250th anniversary. Voraakhom is an Echoing Green Climate Fellow, Atlantic Fellow, and Asia Foundation Development Fellow.

She received her master's in landscape architecture from Harvard University's Graduate School of Design.

