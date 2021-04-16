Landmark Massachusetts Offshore Wind Project Awaits Federal Approval

The Biden administration wants America to lead a clean energy revolution and create good-paying union jobs in the process. He recently announced infrastructure plans that include offshore wind projects off the East Coast.

This includes Vineyard Wind in Massachusetts which — if approved — will be the biggest and first commercial-scale offshore wind project in the U.S.

Miriam Wasser of WBUR reports.



This story is part of Covering Climate Now, a global journalism collaboration of more than 400 news outlets committed to better coverage of the climate crisis. This year’s theme is “living through the climate crisis.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

