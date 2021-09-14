The Legacy Of Racist Housing Covenants And What's Being Done To Eradicate Them In Home Deeds

Several states are moving to make it easier for homeowners to strike language in the fine print of home deeds that restricts sales to people of color.

Those “housing covenants” have long been unenforceable and have left a legacy of housing discrimination.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with New York University law professor Richard Brooks, co-author of the book “Saving the Neighborhood: Racially Restrictive Covenants, Law, and Social Norms.”

Tong also speaks with Kiarra Zackery and her father Ulysses Zackery about Kiarra Zackery’s activism to remove housing covenants, including one in her father’s housing deed in Minneapolis.

