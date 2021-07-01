The Lesson GK, 'Watch Thy Step'

Beloved NYC band The Lesson GK throws down the gauntlet with "Watch Thy Step," challenging listeners to follow as it harnesses the collective creative powers of each band member and shatters preconceived notions of its musical capabilities. In this song, the band's vocalists are absent, giving the other musicians space to detonate 90 seconds of bass-drum-synth wizardry. The GK in the band's name stands for "Gentei Kaijo," a nod to Tite Kubo's popular manga and anime Bleach. It refers to the cancellation of all energetic limitations in order to achieve maximum potential. "Watch Thy Step" embodies this principle, exploding all over our eardrums and allowing us to walk away from the blast feeling a little more powerful than we were before.



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.