Lilly Launches Campaign To Raise Awarenesses Of Discount Insulin

After a report criticized Eli Lilly and Co. for not doing enough to make affordable insulin available, the company launched a campaign Thursday to raise awareness of their discount options.

Vice President of Connected Care and Insulin Tony Ezell says the company launched the campaign now to reach people who will face high-deductible insurance payments when plans reset next month.

"We thought that it was really important that we ensure that we do all that we can to make sure that people are aware that there are options," Ezell says. "As many of those who are using our insulin, our Lilly insulin, may be looking for additional help with affordability."

The Indianapolis-based company encourages anyone who needs help with monthly insulin prescriptions to call the Lilly Diabetes Solution Center.

Earlier this week, U.S. Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) released a report subtitled, "The Broken Promise of Eli Lilly's Authorized Generic."

In addition to print advertising, Lilly will also push a large digital campaign through March.

Health care professional at the call center can be contacted from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. to ensure people are paying the lowest cost possible based on their personal circumstances. Ezell says most phone calls last under 10 minutes.

Contact Darian at dbenson@wfyi.org or follow her on Twitter at @helloimdarian.