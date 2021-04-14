Lower-Valued Career Courses Will Keep Funding In Latest State Budget Plan

High school courses in areas including cosmetology and culinary arts will keep their state funding in a version of the budget approved by the Senate after language that would’ve cut their funding was removed from the current budget bill.

Legislation in House Bill 1001 was set to remove state funding for so-called “less than moderate value” career and technical education courses. At the same time, it would’ve increased funding levels for "high value" CTE courses like welding and advanced manufacturing.

Following outcry from instructors, that proposal was removed.

Chad Young, culinary arts instructor at the Greater Lafayette Area Career Academy, said it’s good news to him, but he cautions this is probably just the beginning of a longer battle with lawmakers.

“The fact that this thing was brought up or even made it as far as it did indicates that this is still on the radar and it probably forever will be on the radar,” Young said.

The Governor’s Workforce Cabinet, which administers CTE funding for the state, previously said it did not support the changes to the funding formula.

However, the removed language would have also given the agency additional money to pay for exams students must take to get industry certifications.

