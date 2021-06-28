Major Indiana Abortion Lawsuit Takes Step Forward In Federal Court

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

Indiana abortion providers took another step this week in their effort to strike down many of the state’s abortion regulations.

The providers argue that a host of state laws unconstitutionally burden people’s access to abortion.

The trial started earlier this year. What they talked about then were several requirements in state law that force people to make multiple in-person visits to clinics in order to get an abortion.

In this week’s court hearings – the next phase in the lengthy court battle – the arguments focused on a different set of state laws. One is a ban on anyone but a physician providing abortions. Another limits second trimester abortions to hospitals and certain surgical centers. And yet another imposes specific, restrictive building standards on abortion clinics.

There is no timeline for when the federal judge will issue a ruling. And an appeal is likely after that decision is issued.

