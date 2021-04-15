Major League Baseball Celebrates Jackie Robinson Day During A Racial Reckoning

Major League Baseball celebrates “Jackie Robinson Day” every April 15. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier when he played his first MLB game on April 15, 1947.
Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley talks about his legacy today as the country deals with the police shootings of Black men with Yohuru Williams, a professor of history and founding director of the Racial Justice Initiative at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul Minnesota.
