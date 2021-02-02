Marty Baron On Retiring And The State Of Journalism

One of the most consequential journalists of our time is calling it a career.

Washington Post executive editor Marty Baron may be best known to the public through the actor who played him in the Oscar-winning film “Spotlight” about The Boston Globe’s investigation into sexual misconduct in the Catholic Church. The Globe went on to write many more stories and win a Pulitzer Prize, one of 17 Baron has had a hand in.

Here & Now‘s Callum Borchers speaks with Baron, who retires later this month.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

