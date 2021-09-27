In a note to newsroom staff VP & Executive Editor Edith Chaplin announced the following update:

I am pleased to announce that Nick Charles will be NPR's new Chief Culture Editor. Nick has had a varied career across many aspects of journalism from foreign correspondent covering Operation Restore Hope in Somalia to beat writer on popular culture and the arts at the Daily News to Staff writer at People. He also was Editor-in-Chief at AOL Black Voices and then VP Digital Content at BET.com. He most recently has been the Managing Director at Word in Black, a collaborative of 10 Black owned media. He is co-author of the forthcoming book Say Their Names: How Black Lives Came to Matter in America and the Editor and Spokesman of the Save Journalism Project. Nick is fully proficient in Spanish, which is not helpful for his rabid fanaticism for Barcelona FC (take it up with him, not me, please).

Nick will be based in New York, but as soon as we are back in the office, he will spend weeks in the DC newsroom to get the lay of the land and will be a regular presence in Washington and at NPR West going forward. He will start October 25. Please join me in giving him a warm NPR welcome.