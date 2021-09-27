No Ban On COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates In Indiana – For Now

The Indiana House dismissed an attempt by one lawmaker this week to ban any COVID-19 vaccine mandates in the state. But that likely won’t be the last time this issue comes up in the General Assembly.

Rep. John Jacob (R-Indianapolis) tried to introduce an amendment to the redistricting bill that would bar anyone from imposing a COVID-19 vaccine mandate that includes negative consequences – such as being fired, fined or banned from a facility.

The House refused to consider it. The amendment violated House rules, so there wasn’t even a vote.

But after the House floor session, when Speaker Todd Huston (R-Fishers) was asked whether he supports the idea, he said he struggles with it.

“But I know that it’s going to be a discussion that’s taking place right now across members of our caucus," Huston said. "We’ll have, we’ll have – I’m sure that’ll be a discussion over the next couple months.”

Huston has said repeatedly that lawmakers’ current work at the Statehouse is solely on redistricting. So, any legislative action on vaccine mandate bans shouldn’t come until next session.

