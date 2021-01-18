No One Shows Up For 'Stop The Steal' Rally At Statehouse Sunday

Listen to the broadcast version of this story.

No one showed up Sunday for a “Stop The Steal” rally at the Indiana Statehouse despite FBI warnings of armed protests planned for all 50 state capitols.

There were flyers posted on light poles around the Statehouse advertising a daylong “Stop The Steal” rally across downtown Indianapolis, with the event beginning at the Statehouse at noon.

But more than an hour later, the only person around the building (other than several journalists) was a lone man with a sign advocating an end to the “War on Drugs.”

There was a heightened Indiana State Police and National Guard presence inside the Statehouse.

Gov. Eric Holcomb on Friday announced the state government complex in downtown Indianapolis would be closed to the public through Wednesday, the day of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. And the General Assembly canceled all legislative activity for the coming week.

Contact reporter Brandon at bsmith@ipbs.org or follow him on Twitter at @brandonjsmith5.