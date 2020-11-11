Nurses Union President On COVID-19 Surges, Biden's Coronavirus Strategy

In a grim milestone: Texas has become the first state to surpass more than a million coronavirus cases. That’s more than all the cases recorded in Italy.
Meanwhile, COVID-19 surges are prompting some governors to urge people to limit gatherings, including in Nevada, Wisconsin and Minnesota.
Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Jean Ross, co-president of National Nurses United, the largest union of registered nurses in the country.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.