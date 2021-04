Oil Spill Reported Off China Coast After Tanker, Bulk Carrier Collide

A collision between an oil tanker and a bulk carrier off China's east coast port city of Qingdao on Tuesday has resulted in an oil spill in the Yellow Sea, China's maritime safety authority and the ship's Singapore-based operator said.

The 272-meter (892-foot) tanker A Symphony was reportedly at anchor when the other vessel, Sea Justice (189-meter; 620-foot) apparently careened into it in waters southeast of Beijing.

"The force of the impact on the forward port side caused a breach in way of No. 2 Port ballast tank, with a quantity of oil lost into the ocean," Goodwood Ship Management, which operates the Suezmax tanker, told Reuters.

"All of the crew have since been accounted for, and there are no injuries," the firm said in an email. It said the collision occurred about 8:50 a.m. local time (8:50 p.m. Monday ET).

Goodwood did not immediately respond to an NPR request for further comment.

Reuters reported that the collision was also confirmed by China's Shandong Maritime Safety Administration. It said other ships had been warned to stay at least 10 nautical miles (11.5 miles) away from the scene of the collision, but gave no further details, according to The Associated Press.

S&P Global Platts, a London-based provider of energy news, quoted a source at Qingdao port as saying "Oil has been spilled into the sea, hard to determine the amount, and it's difficult to predict how long it will [take to] be cleared."

In Malaysia earlier this month, the Liberian-flagged tanker A Symphony reportedly took on about one million barrels of bitumen — a viscous mixture of hydrocarbons used in road surfacing and roofing — before departing for China, Reuters reported.

A Symphony was built in 2001; Sea Justice is Panamanian flagged and was constructed in 2005.