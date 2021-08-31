Online Debate Starts After Newlyweds Post A Bill To No-Show Wedding Guests

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. RSVPing is a delicate dance, especially for a destination wedding, where the couple has to pay in advance for every seat and meal. Chicago newlyweds Doug and Dedra Simmons tried to teach their no-shows a lesson after eight guests said they would attend the nuptials, but then didn't. The couple posted a fake invoice online that read, no-call no-show - cost - $240. The bill was a joke. But losing almost two grand does not sound very funny. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.