The Oscars And Movie Culture In Indiana

The 93rd annual Academy Awards aired over the weekend, giving out awards to movies released in 2020. But what movies came out last year? And do people still care about the Oscars?

Today we talk to local film critics and film enthusiasts to get their thoughts on this year’s winners and losers. And we talk to someone from Heartland Film about movie festivals, theaters, and film production in Indiana.

Produced by Drew Daudelin.

Guests:

Matthew Socey

Host, Film Soceyology at WFYI

Chris Lloyd

Film Critic, The Film Yap

Greg Sorvig

Artistic Director, Heartland Film