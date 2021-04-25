Oscars 2021: The Complete Winners List

Below is the full list of 2021 Academy Award winners, marked in bold. We'll be updating throughout the night.

Documentary (Feature)

Collective (Alexander Nanau and Bianca Oana)

Crip Camp (Nicole Newnham, Jim Lebrecht and Sara Bolder)

The Mole Agent (Maite Alberdi and Marcela Santibáñez)

My Octopus Teacher (Pippa Ehrlich, James Reed and Craig Foster)

Time (Garrett Bradley, Lauren Domino and Kellen Quinn)

Documentary (Short Subject)

Colette (Anthony Giacchino and Alice Doyard)

A Concerto Is a Conversation (Ben Proudfoot and Kris Bowers)

Do Not Split (Anders Hammer and Charlotte Cook)

Hunger Ward (Skye Fitzgerald and Michael Scheuerman)

A Love Song for Latasha (Sophia Nahli Allison and Janice Duncan)

Animated Feature Film

Onward

Over the Moon

A Shaun The Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Short Film (Animated)

Burrow

Genius Loci

If Anything Happens I Love You

Opera

Yes-People

Short Film (Live Action)

Feeling Through

The Letter Room

The Present

Two Distant Strangers

White Eye

Sound

Greyhound (Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Beau Borders and David Wyman)

Mank (Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod, David Parker, Nathan Nance and Drew Kunin)

News of the World (Oliver Tarney, Mike Prestwood Smith, William Miller and John Pritchett)

Soul (Ren Klyce, Coya Elliott and David Parker)

Sound of Metal (Nicolas Becker, Jaime Baksht, Michellee Couttolenc, Carlos Cortés and Phillip Bladh)

Directing

Another Round (Thomas Vinterberg)

Mank (David Fincher)

Minari (Lee Isaac Chung)

Nomadland (Chloé Zhao)

Promising Young Woman (Emerald Fennell)

Costume Design

Emma (Alexandra Byrne)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Ann Roth)

Mank (Trish Summerville)

Mulan (Bina Daigeler)

Pinocchio (Massimo Cantini Parrini)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Emma (Marese Langan, Laura Allen and Claudia Stolze)

Hillbilly Elegy (Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle and Patricia Dehaney)

Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson)

Mank (Gigi Williams, Kimberley Spiteri and Colleen Labaff)

Pinocchio (Mark Coulier, Dalia Colli and Francesco Pegoretti)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami...)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

International Feature Film

Another Round (Denmark)

Better Days (Hong Kong)

Collective (Romania)

The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan (Screenplay by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Peter Baynham & Erica Rivinoja & Dan Mazer & Jena Friedman & Lee Kern; Story by Sacha Baron Cohen & Anthony Hines & Dan Swimer & Nina Pedrad)

The Father (Screenplay by Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller)

Nomadland (Written for the screen by Chloé Zhao)

One Night In Miami... (Screenplay by Kemp Powers)

The White Tiger (Written for the screen by Ramin Bahrani)

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Judas and the Black Messiah (Screenplay by Will Berson & Shaka King; story by Will Berson & Shaka King and Kenny Lucas & Keith Lucas)

Minari (Written by Lee Isaac Chung)

Promising Young Woman (Written by Emerald Fennell)

Sound of Metal (Screenplay by Darius Marder & Abraham Marder; Story by Darius Marder & Derek Cianfrance)

The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Written by Aaron Sorkin)

