Paddling in Indiana

Indiana has countless rivers, streams, and creeks waiting to be explored. To help, the Department of Natural Resources has released an interactive paddling map that shows public access locations, water levels, and hazards like low-head dams.

We talk to representatives from the paddling community today about why they love getting out on the water. And if you’re Interested in taking a kayak or canoe out yourself, the panel gives tips on where to go, what to bring, and how to stay safe.

Produced by Matt Pelsor.

Guests:

Julie Rhodes

Collective Impact Director, Reconnecting to Our Waterways

Jill Hoffman

Executive Director, White River Alliance

Dan Valleskey

Co-Founder, Indiana Paddlesports Alliance

Brent Saucerman

Board Member, Hoosier Canoe & Kayak Club