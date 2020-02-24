PBS Documentary 'Always In Season' Examines Lynching In America

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jacqueline Olive about her documentary “Always In Season,” which premieres Monday night on PBS’s “Independent Lens.”
The film explores the death of 17-year-old Lennon Lacy in Bladenboro, North Carolina, which was ruled a suicide, though some in the community suspected that it was a lynching. The film also takes a look at the history of lynching and those who use reenactments to keep the memory alive.
This article was originally published on WBUR.org.
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.