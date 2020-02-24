PBS Documentary 'Always In Season' Examines Lynching In America

    Claudia Lacy cleans up the flowers at the grave of her son, Lennon Lacy, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2014, at Old Shaw-Lacy Field Cemetery in Bladenboro, N.C. Lennon Lacy, a 17-year-old black teenager, was found dead on Aug. 29, 2014, hanging from a swing set in a trailer park in the rural community. Police ruled the death a suicide, but his family believe it was murder. (Courtesy)
    NAACP gathering for justice for Lennon Lacy in Bladenboro, NC.

Here & Now’s Robin Young speaks with Jacqueline Olive about her documentary “Always In Season,” which premieres Monday night on PBS’s “Independent Lens.”

The film explores the death of 17-year-old Lennon Lacy in Bladenboro, North Carolina, which was ruled a suicide, though some in the community suspected that it was a lynching. The film also takes a look at the history of lynching and those who use reenactments to keep the memory alive.

