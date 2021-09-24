Photos: Haitian Migrants Who Were At The Border Share Their Search For A New Life

This week thousands of Haitian migrants set up camp in Ciudad Acuña, Mexico, just across the border from Del Rio, Texas. Photojournalist Toya Sarno Jordan documented their search for a new life on the border town. The Migrants debated crossing the Rio Grande River to seek asylum in the United States with the risk of possible deportation to Haiti or going back to southern Mexico to try for Mexican citizenship. Hundreds of migrants have been released into the U.S. and are being bused to Texas cities, with many heading to stay with relatives.



