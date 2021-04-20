Photos: Reaction To The Derek Chauvin Verdict

Former Minneapolis police officer was found guilty on all three counts he faced over the death of George Floyd.
Here is a look at how people reacted across the country.
Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Bloomberg / Getty Images
Morry Gash / AP
Carlos Barria / Reuters
People celebrate the guilty verdict in the Derek Chauvin trail at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis.
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes during a news conference.
Julio Cortez / AP
George Floyd's girlfriend Courtney Ross smiles after finding out that Derek Chauvin was convicted in the murder of George Floyd outside of the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis.
Evan Frost / MPR
Signs lean against a fence in front of the White House.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
London Williams, left, and Stephanie Toledo react to the verdict- they are from Harrisburg, PA and were in Washington D.C. on a date and were walking by Black Lives Matter Plaza when they saw the crowd and journalists and found out the verdict was about to come down and stopped to watch on a cell phone.
Tyrone Turner / WAMU
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus listen on Capitol Hill as the verdict was announced.
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Tears stream from the eyes of an overjoyed Al Action, as he speaks in Nubian Square in Boston about the guilty verdict against Derek Chauvin.
Jesse Costa / WBUR
People celebrate after hearing the verdict in Derek Chauvin trial at the intersection of 38th Street and Chicago Avenue on in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
Chiara Campbell, from left, Nyasia Thompson and Jaylah Lesesne embrace following a march through downtown Atlanta after Derek Chauvin was found guilty.
Ben Gray / AP
CeCe Connery and her daughter Olivia watch together for the verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial on a cellphone on in Minneapolis.
Brandon Bell / Getty Images
People protest outside Los Angeles Mayor Garcetti's house after a guilty verdict was announced at the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin for the 2020 death of George Floyd, in Los Angeles.
Ringo H.W. Chiu / AP
Black Lives Matter protesters are gathered at the Times Square after jury finds Derek Chauvin guilty on all three counts in death of George Floyd in New York City.